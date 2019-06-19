Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, signed the Federal Polytechnic amendments Bill and the National Institute for Security Bill into law.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Umar Yakubu, who briefed State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, said the Federal Polytechnic amendment bill seeks to amend the Federal Polytechnic Act cap 17 of the laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The new amendment is expected to harmonise the tenure of rectors of federal polytechnics, retirement age of staff of the polytechnics, as well as the establishment of the Governing Council for the polytechnics and membership of the council.

According to the new law, membership of the councils will be a five-man council and will be chaired by a chairman.

The law also provides that such membership must be a reflection of the Federal Character.

Each polytechnics council under the new law must have a female member as well as a person representing the area where the Polytechnics is located.

The new law also provides that each rector is expected to serve a single term of five years. This means that where anyone is currently appointed to serve for four years, it shall be extended to five years.

Yakubu stated that the new law on the National Institute of Security Studies seeks to establish that institute with the view to ensuring that both the middle and senior managers in the security sector have their competences built and that they will be trained to build their capacity

The Bill also established standards for agency relationships, with the views to harmonizing their relationships for efficient and harmonious relationships amongst the inter agencies locally and globally.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has commended Nigerians residing in foreign countries for living peacefully with their host communities.

He gave the commendation when a delegation of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN) led by its National President, Jasper Emenike, paid a courtesy visit to the State House.

He enjoined Nigerians in the Diaspora to “bear in mind the sensitivities of their host communities” and forge harmonious relationships.

Expressing delight at the visit by members of the group, Buhari lauded them “for flying high the green-white-green flag.”

Presidential spokesman, Adesina, in a statement said Buhari also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission for positively interfacing with the members of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria in particular, and Nigerians living abroad in general.