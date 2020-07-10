Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in order to keep strictly with the January – December budget cycle, on Friday sign into law, the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020 passed by the National Assembly in June.

He said the budget had to revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

He said the ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 percent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

The signing took place inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari witnessed the signing.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers witnessed the signing.

The Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze.

At11:03 Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Hon. Kawu Sumaila, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) presented the budget to the President, while the Osinbajo, Lawan, and Gbajamilia joined him to witness the signing the budget at exactly 11:06

