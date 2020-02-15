Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum said the people of the state were not in doubts of the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to his government’s efforts to end Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau on Thursday said the president’s resolve to fly directly to Maiduguri from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital where he had gone to attend the OAU meeting, shows the president’s sincere efforts towards Borno, its people and resolve to end the violence.

“Notwithstanding setbacks in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram in Borno state, no one can correctly question President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincerity of purpose,” he said. The governor maintained that Borno and its people would not lose hope in the president’s counter-insurgency campaign. “We believe in you because no one can correctly question your sincerity of purpose,” he said.

He said the president has always demonstrated empathy for the state having visited many times since his assumption of office. “It strengthened our hope especially because in private, you gave us listening ears with reaffirmation of the commitment you have always had, to ending the Boko Haram insurgency.

Buhari was in Maiduguri on Tuesday to pay a sympathy visit to the people through the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi.