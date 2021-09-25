From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the President Mohammedu Buhari led administration spent over N8.9trn on infrastructural development in the 2020 fiscal year alone.

Speaking on Friday in Uyo at the inauguration of 21-storey Smart Building constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel administration, Prof.Osinbanjo said the smart building was complementary to the Federal Government plan on infrastructure and economic development.

He said the Federal Government has invested so much on infrastructure more than past administration in the past six years.

“I acknowledged the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in industrialization and infrastructure in the completion agenda of his administration.

“The federal government on its own part has spent N8.9 trillion in the past six years on infrastructure alone. What Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing in Akwa Ibom state is complementing the Federal Government effort on both infrastructure and economic development.”

He declared Akwa Ibom state as the best in terms of infrastructure and economic development in both the South -South and South East region.

“I recall when Governor Udom Emmanuel confided in me that he would build the tallest building in the South-South and South-East region.

“The building will address the problem of accommodation complaints by international oil companies. And without wasting time they should relocate their administrative headquarters to Uyo,” he said He said the building christened as “Dakkada Tower” would serve as a catalyst for the private sector to exploit various business opportunities in the state as it would also compliment government effort in improving the living standard of the people. Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed excitement over completion of the project, saying he was fulfilled on the project completion.

“I am more excited than before for several reasons, especially the doubting attitude of naysayers who thought that this project would not be completed.

“The excuse by International Oil Companies ( IOCs) that there is no office accommodation in Akwa Ibom for them to relocate has come to an end today by the commissioning of this building.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.