From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has warned killers of a pregnant northern woman, identified as Fatima and her four children in Anambra State to expect tough response from the security forces.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president cautioned against any knee-jerk reactions, creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

While expert agencies were verifying the factuality and veracity of claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, he called on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

He also cautioned the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide the country and create disturbance the chance to do so.

In his reaction, President Yemi Osinbajo described the killing as callous, brutal and demeaning.

He said the action was capable of creating ethnic conflict across the country and must be condemned by all.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said the vice president spoke with newsmen shortly after meeting All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Makurdi, Benue State.

He was in Benue in continuation of his nationwide consultations with party delegates and other stakeholders ahead of the APC presidential primary.

“What took place in Anambra with the killing of a woman and her children demeans us all.

“It is such a callous act and so brutal; and I think we must be very careful, as a people with this type of killings that are going on, especially where it is obviously to create such horror, annoyance and create a situation where we begin to have ethnic conflicts again and all that.