The Federal Government’s war against insurgency and insecurity has received a boost as President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled locally produced mine resistant ambush protected vehicles named Ezugwu and other armoured vehicles.

The vehicles unveiled during the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference, in Kaduna, yesterday, are designed to carry out insertion and extraction of troops, assault, counter-terrorism, delivery of high fire power and urban warfare. Other primary and secondary armaments unveiled at the event included anti-aircraft guns that also carry a crew of twelve commanders, driver, two gunners and eight soldiers.

“These armoured vehicles that were produced by DICON are testimonies that government’s effort is yielding positive results.

“It is encouraging to note that, the Nigerian Army as a critical element of National power is involved in innovative and inventive ventures to become an Army to be proud of in the future by all Nigerians.

“There is no doubt that a lot has been achieved by the Army since my assumption into office.

“Our administration has continued to provide resources for the execution of transformational projects with the aim of modernising the Army to be better positioned to perform it’s constitutional roles,” he said.

Buhari noted the collaborative efforts of the command engineering Depot with relevant indigenous organisations to promote local content towards developing Nigeria’s Military Industrial Complex.

“In this regard, it is pertinent to acknowledge the establishment of the Army University, Biu, the Army Resource Centre in the Army War College to further boost intellectual capacities in the forces,“ he said.

The President further lauded the Nigerian Army for the establishment of Army Cyber Warfare Command, Fifty Space Command and the Land Forces Segregation Centre.

He said they were laudable efforts aimed at repositioning the Army to address emerging and future threats to National security.

Buhari described the Nigerian Army Conference as an avenue for strategic leaders and operational commanders to appraise, assess and evaluate the Army’s activities for the year 2019 as well as make projections for improved engagements in 2020 and beyond.

“This kind of self assessment is being sustained because it is critical for the professional development of the Nigerian Army. One of the cardinal pillars of our government is the provision of security,” he stressed.

The President appreciated men and officers of Nigerian Army for their relentless effort in securing the country, noting that “many personnel have lost their lives, some have sustained injuries and a significant number have been away from their families for a long time.”

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai in a goodwill message said Kaduna State was privileged to play host to many military formations which brings various benefits to the state.

“We are proud of the leadership of the Nigerian Army. Here in Kaduna, we cannot forget the role the Nigerian Army plays in encouraging peace and security across the state in the last four years.”