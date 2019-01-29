President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, storm Abia and Imo states, in continuation of his presidential campaign.

Buhari will land at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airpirt, Owerri, from where he would move to the stadium to address the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s supporters.

On the Imo campaign, Governor Rochas Okorocha urged the people to pray for the president’s safe arrival and the safe arrival of all the party chieftains who would land in the state with the president.The governor also asked for prayers for the success of the rally and urged Imo people to display the hospitality for which they have been known for, over the years.

He equally asked APC members in the state, also known for their peaceful disposition, to do all they can to see that the rally, expected to be the best of all the rallies the president has had across the nation, which will hold at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, is hitch-free.

In Abia, Buhari will be led to the campaign ground by a former governor of Abia, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The president is expected to address APC supporters there.