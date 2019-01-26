From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Presidential Campaign Council yesterday stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where he addressed a rally and delivered the `Next Level’ messages to the people of the state ahead of the February 16 Presidential election.

While addressing crowd of supporters, party members and leaders, Buhari who is gunning for a second term in office, said if reelected, he would renew efforts in battling the Boko Haram insurgency, other security challenges as well as corruption as he promised in 2015.

He pointed that his administration had been doing its best and had made progress in tackling security challenges in the country as well as corruption.

The President said that in 2015, about 17 local government areas in Yobe and other parts of the North East were under the captivity of Boko Haram but had since been recovered.

He disclosed further that the current targets of the insurgents include motor parks, market places and other public places and assured that they would be conquered.

The president also warned against corruption, insisting that whoever was found misappropriating public funds would be brought to the law.

He said that a lot of corrupt people and cases were being investigation and the law would take its course in the circumstances.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said APC and the people would keep on progressing and there would be no going back, referring to them as lucky people.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said that the crowd in Oyo and Osun had proved the PDP and Atiku who are alleging rigging by the APC was wrong.

He added that Buhari was around to prove further the issues of character, integrity and courage.

Oshiomhole noted that Buhari had worked very hard to keep the country together and deserved to be voted for the second term.

The national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu said that the PDP had cheated the people of the country for close to 16 years so much that children could not access quality education, neither can the youth get employment.

He added that agriculture was the mainstay of the economy in those days and was used to train Nigerians of the past generation.

Erstwhile governor of Osun State and APC interim National leader, Bisi Akande, asked the crowd if they would be willing to vote for Buhari and they chorused yes!

The Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, said his predecessor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola’s sterling performance was a product of Buhari’s APC administration’s people oriented governance.

He called on the people of the state to vote for Buhari and all the APC candidates for them to be able to witness more infrastructural development such as good roads, education, quality health care and others offered them through the Aregbesola’s APC administration for the present and future generations.