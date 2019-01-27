President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Presidential Campaign Council yesterday stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where he addressed a rally and delivered the `Next Level’ messages to the people of the state ahead of the general elections on February 16.

While addressing a large crowd of supporters, party members and leaders, Buhari, who is gunning for a second term, enthused that if re-elected he would renew efforts in battling the Boko Haram insurgency, other security challenges, as well as corruption as he promised in 2015.

He, however, said that his administration had been doing its best and had made progress in the security challenges in the country as well as corruption.

The president said that in 2015 about 17 Local Government Areas in Yobe and other parts of the North East were under the captivity of Boko Haram but had since been recovered.

He disclosed that the current targets of the insurgents include motor parks, market places and other public places, and assured that they would be conquered.

The president also warned against corruption, insisting that whoever was found misappropriating public funds would be brought to the law.

He said that a lot of corrupt people and cases were being investigated and that the law would take its course in the circumstances.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the APC and the people would keep on progressing and that there would be no going back, referring to them as lucky people.

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole remarked that the large crowds in Oyo and Osun states had proven the PDP and Atiku, who are alleging rigging by the APC, wrong.

He added that the President was around to further prove his character, integrity and courage.

Oshiomhole said that Buhari had worked hard to keep the country together and deserved a second term.

National leader of the party Bola Tinubu said that the PDP had cheated the people of the country for close to 16 years to the point that children could not access quality education, and the youth find gainful employment.

He added that Agriculture was the mainstay of the economy in past generations, arguing that Buhari must be re-elected in order to diversify the economy with agriculture.

Tinubu stressed that it was the Buhari administration that recognised the annulled June 12, 1993 election of late MKO Abiola, declaring him winner after his demise.

The APC leader led a call-and-response chorus, asking the crowd: “Who will you vote for?”, to which they replied “Buhari!”

He assured the people that their vote for Buhari would not be a curse but a blessing to them.

Former governor of Osun State and APC interim National leader, Bisi Akande, asked the crowd if they would be voting for Buhari, the crowd responding “Yes!”

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola said his predecessor Rauf Aregbesola’s performance in office was a product of the Buhari administration’s people-oriented governance.

He called on the people of the state to vote for the President and all APC candidates for them to be able to witness more infrastructural development, including the provision of good roads, education, quality health care and other benefits enjoyed during the Aregbesola administration for both present and future generations.