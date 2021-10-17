From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and 2019 governorship aspirants in Borno State, Alhaji Idris Durkwa said the security situation in the country was improving.

Durkwa gave this assessment on the security challenge in the country in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri weekend hours after the conduct of the APC State Congress.

“The level of the insecurity is not as bad as it were in the past. There is a lot of improvement whether with insurgency in my state, Borno, northeast, banditry in the northeast West or secessionists agitation in the southeast. President Buhari is striving and doing his best to fix the security challenge but we don’t expect this problem to end in short time,” he declared.

He said his home state, Borno was now expetiencing relative peace unlike some years past. He said the last Saturday APC State Congress could not have been held in Borno some years ago when the state was under Boko Haram heavy attacks and bombardment.

He commended the party stakeholders in the state for the peaceful conduct of Congress. He said the affirmation of consensus candidates by the delegates shows the level of unity among party chieftains.

“The congress was successful. It was well-organised and the leadership of Gov Babagana Zulum has done well. I believe it is the quality of the team that made delegates and stakeholders to agree on returning the leadership,”he said.

He urged APC leaders in other states to emulate Borno and unite for the progress of the party. Idris Durkwa retired as a senior public servant in the federal civil service few years ago.