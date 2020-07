Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu on Tuesday submitted the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate, preparatory to the submission of the 2021 budget.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced it on the floor of the upper legislative chamber when he read a letter from President Buhari.

In the letter, Buhari urged the legislature to give the letter the needed action to enable him to present the 2021 budget.