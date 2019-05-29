Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which, by law, must precede his taking the oath of office, slated for May 29, the Presidency has said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement Tuesday night, said: “The duly completed forms were submitted to the chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the President by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.

“The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired.”

Shehu said the chairman of the CCB commended the President for leading by example by declaring his assets, in accordance with the law.

Presidents Buhari had on Monday urged the CCB to keep his form safe as he is sure a lot of people who have tasted the bitter pill of his anti-corruption war would want to get back at him by 2023 after his second term in office ends.

Buhari had said: “I believe there are a lot of people that will like to get back at me. So, please, make sure you keep it safe because there are people who believe they shouldn’t be questioned but they are being questioned, and some of them are already in trouble. I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So, I hope you will keep it when I finish.”