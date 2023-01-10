From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and others have been invited to the book launch and 7th coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi on Monday 16th January.

The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings” written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Lanre Adeleke is the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of Sifax Group is the Chief Launcher.

A statement by the Press Secretary of Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Kano-born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from Northern part of Nigeria are to grace the event.

“Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, the United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists, etc are billed to attend the August event.

“The book will form part of Oluwo’s contribution to learning, knowledge, and history with the strong hope that it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery,” it added.