From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to trade unions in the public universities in Nigeria to always show restraint and pursue the achievement of their goals through negotiations and mutual respect instead of embarking on perpetual strikes.

Incessant industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU)Strike actions only compound the already poor state of our education sector and erode the national and international reputation of our public universities, have an adverse effect on the reputation of Nigerian universities in the perspective of the international community.

He made the appeal in his visitor’s address that he presented at the 74th Foundation Day/2022 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, held at the institution’s International Conference Centre, Ibadan. The ASUU weeks ago came back from eight months strike, which started in February and ended in October, this year over some salient issues with the Federal Government.

Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said: “The university system holds the key to the future of any nation. Therefore, there is a need for discipline and stability in our universities. It is disheartening that in this outgoing year, virtually all the university trade unions – ASUU, SSANU, NANU, declared a protracted trade dispute with dire consequences for our economy. It is an unnecessary distraction from the academic calendar of our universities, and its consequences of frustration and insecurity among our youths.

“I must state clearly that there is a need for the trade unions, especially ASUU, to shun the weapon of strike action as a tool for pressing home their demands. Strike actions only compound the already poor state of our education sector and erode the national and international reputation of our public universities. I, therefore, wish to appeal to our unions to always show restraint and seek their goals through negotiations and mutual respect at all time.

“Let me assure all stakeholders in the education sector that the Federal Government remains committed to the welfare of all staff and students. We shall continue to deal with the many contending issues in our various institutions within the limit of the resources available to the government.

“On their part, the university staff and other stakeholders need to appreciate the fact that our national economy, like the economies of most countries of the world, has not been in good shape since, and even before the crippling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But my government’s commitment remains unshaken. We recognise that education in general and the university education, in particular, is fundamental to the success of our knowledge economy and a stable society.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who is the Chancellor of the university, in his address, also pleaded with the unions to shun the weapon of strikes as a tool for pressing home their demands. He said strikes should be used as a last weapon after all other means have been exhausted, saying: “Strike actions though potent, only compound the already poor state in the education sector. The protracted eight months industrial actions witnessed this year, disrupted the academic calendar, keeping our children at home to the detriment of their education. We hope the unions would explore other dispute resolution mechanisms when the need arises.”

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, UI, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in his address, equally enjoined all unions that “it is important we sheathe our sword and ensure for the future, a crisis-free and uninterrupted academic session in the university in the interest of our youth, who are the future generation. As the Governing Council of this university, we have demonstrated at all times that we are always ready to listen and dialogue with the various unions with a view to satisfying legitimate demands within the ambits of rules and resources available to the university.”

The Vice Chancellor, UI, Prof Kayode Adebowale, who identified funding as a great challenge to the university, called for a special funding status for UI for the next 10 years. He added that a total of 5,227 students bagged first degree, among whom 233 made First-Class Honours. He said a total of 647 candidates were also awarded postgraduate honours, while a total of 153 candidates bagged Doctor of Philosophy degrees.