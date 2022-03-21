From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the meeting which will hold separately is for Buhari to b apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Recall that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, had pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.