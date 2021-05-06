From Fred Itua, Abuja

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have issued a two-week ultimatum to members of opposition partes to call their alleged militia groups to order and put an end to the ongoing nationwide insecurity.

The supporters, who are members of #IstandWithBuhari movement, claimed that they were in possession of evidence that some governors from the opposition and ranking politicians are behind the ongoing banditry.

The leader of the group, Ifeanyi Nonso, who briefed reporters in Abuja, said that should the opposition and ranking politicians fail to call their armed militia groups to order, the group will be left with no choice but to reveal the identity of the sponsors of banditry and terrorism.

‘Some disgraceful opportunists and vengeful individuals who had been exposed, disgraced and in some cases convicted of looting public funds, who see Nigeria’s treasury as their feeding bottle which had been taken away from their lips since 2015, are now applying all the resources they accumulated during their 16 years reign of zero-accountability to fight dirty, sensing that if President Buhari is allowed to succeed in clearing up all their mess and setting us back on the right course, they will not be able to have any role again to play in the new Nigeria,’ Nonso stated.

‘It is rather sad and disheartening that these individuals and pressure groups do not mind sponsoring deaths of thousand of their fellow citizens, kidnapping young kids and even raping & murdering them, while sabotaging efforts by our armed forces, so they can politicise issues on insecurity to create chaos and possibly bring down the government and push Nigeria into an ethnic war.

‘Finally, we have in our possession some classified information that details some of the plans put in place by members of the opposition to further politicise the security situation in the country so as to score cheap political goals.

‘We also have a list of their names from state governors down to political influencers, youth organisations and clandestine organisations under their payroll through which they wish to unleash more terror in some volatile states especially in the south. We have identified you all, we have your residential addresses down to your villages,’ he added.