From Fred Itua, Abuja

A group of Buhari supporters calling for inter-ethnic unity has warned against the rising ethnic separatist movement in the country.

The supporters claimed that perpetrators of corrupt practices that have undermined Nigeria’s economic development are masterminds of the country’s ethnic separatist movements.

Addressing the media at Unity Fountain in Abuja, the President of One Nigeria Group, Muhammad Saleh Hassan, alleged that aggrieved individuals from a certain section of the country are behind what he called ‘separatist entrepreneurs’.

‘Today, we are all here because President Muhammadu Buhari has strengthened our belief in the unity and oneness of our country in which our faith is unwavering,’ Hassan said.

‘However, if any ethnic group that makes up Nigeria feels unfulfilled in it, it’s because their leaders to whom they trusted at some point with the responsibility of developing their state or region were very corrupt and failed, acting with impunity and promoting violence against their own ethnic stock. But, to the glory of the Almighty, these are the shortcomings President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been tackling head-on.

‘The attempt to not only cover up their corrupt practices that brought underdevelopment to their people but to also Introduce crisis and separatist entrepreneurs will not work or see the light of day.

‘As Nigerians, we are one united entity and we, therefore, urge Mr President not to be distracted by their foolish demands but remain focused in shaming these separatists and their sponsors in performance and quality delivery of good leadership to the nation as always.’

Speaking further, the leader of the group admonished Nigerians to refrain from associating with groups bent on the Balkanisation of the country through the promotion of divisive and narrow interests.

‘We are here today to reaffirm the unity of Nigeria and the belief of every citizen of this great nation that the continued existence of Nigeria is not negotiable.

‘As you can see here today, thousands of Nigerians are happily gathered here to stress their commitment and belief to one Nigeria and to pass a message to the enemies of our coexistence that they have failed in their separatist agenda.

‘It’s in this light that we happily pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting us as one nation against all odds.

‘We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to look beyond the clamour for separation and unite to build the Nigeria of our dreams. We should for a start, look and assess where we have been, where we are and where we want to be at any material time,’ he stated.

