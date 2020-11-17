Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate and President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation are at loggerheads over alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives.

Director, Media and Publicity of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee, Kailani Muhammad, had at the weekend berated unnamed governors and federal lawmakers for their part in hoarding palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, described the allegations as either wicked lies or deliberate misinformation.

“While not speaking for the governors, I make bold to say that no federal lawmaker and indeed, no senator received any kobo from Mr. President or any food stuff or any material for that matter, talk less of hoarding them. Rather, at the Senate, we donated half of members’ salaries for the purpose of cushioning the effect of COVID-19. Legislators equally played our part by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at our different constituencies. So, it is quite unfortunate for Kilani Mohammed or anyone to castigate us in the public and saying what is not true.”

He cautioned against deliberate falsehood to paint federal lawmakers in bad light for whatever motive.