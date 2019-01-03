Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be a clean man surrounded by rogues; after some Nigerians alleged that some of those around him are dipping their hands in the national treasury. Baker also said Buhari did not appoint ministers for six months because there was no money to pay them. In an interview aired by Heritage Media, in Calgary, Canada, on Tuesday, monitored by TheCable, the cleric criticised Buhari’s appointment of those he described as square pegs in round holes.

“In Nigeria, what I have found out is we put square pegs in round holes, and round pegs in square holes. For example, the person in charge of Budget and (National) Planning is a lawyer. “What experience has he gotten other than federal character? You can begin to look at each ministry the same way and, in the civil service, that is supposed to be the memory bank of government, they’ve promoted mediocrity

"What percentage of our annual budget goes into education, and what percentage has gone into grass cutting and cutlery? "When it was made public that there were no sufficient drugs in the Aso Villa clinic, the nation should have known where their health is," Bakare said. The cleric said former President Olusegun Obasanjo had the best cabinet, with the best and brightest minds from across the world, adding that Buhari has not been able to do same because of his political party.