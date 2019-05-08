Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday suspended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to enable Muslim members of the cabinet to break their Ramadan fast.

The meeting which started few minutes after 11a.m had a break at 3.30pm about the time only three memoranda had been deliberated upon out of 24 slated for consideration.

The meeting resumed at 4pm but its deliberations lasted up to 6.45p.m just in time for Muslims to break their fast.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the meeting was expected to resume deliberations after the religious observances at about 7.15p.m.

The meeting is expected to last into the night and might likely last to Thursday morning.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over last week’s FEC meeting that held on Thursday also suspended the meeting to receive a delegation from African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

That meeting had earlier been moved ‪from Wednesday to Thursday because of the Workers Day celebration.

Although it was earlier scheduled to commence ‪at 11 a.m, the absence of the vice president who was out of Abuja for an undisclosed engagement that day, caused it to be rescheduled for ‪4 p.m.

The Vice President arrived ‪at about 4.30pm to preside over the meeting.

But after about three and a half hours of deliberations, he suspended the meeting ‪at 7.50pm to receive the group.