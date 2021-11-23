From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the reason for the suspension was not stated.

The inauguration was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

While expressing regrets for any inconvenience the suspension might cause, the statement noted that a new date would soon be announced for the event.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) scheduled for Wednesday 24th November, 2021 until further notice.

“A new date for the inauguration of the Board will be announced in due course.

“We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please” the statement said.

Recall that President Buhari had on September 19, 2021, constituted the Board, to be chaired by Senate Ifeanyi Ararume following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

A statement to the effect by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced the constitution of the Board.

“By the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the PIA 2021, President Buhari has approved the appointment of the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited, with effect from the date of incorporation of the Company.

“Chairman of the Board is Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, while Mele Kolo Kyari and Umar I. Ajiya are Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

“Other Board Members are; Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West),” the statement read.

