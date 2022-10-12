From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The brief ceremony, took place before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

This is even as Ariwoola, has called on politicians in the country to stop mounting pressure on the judicial arm of government, stressing the need to allow the judiciary to function up to its optimal best.

The event was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

Also present were other Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Bambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were ministers who came in to attend the week’s Council meeting, including Hadi Sirika (Aviation); Olorunnimbe Mamora (Science, Technology and Innovation); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Justice); Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing); Abubakar Aliyu, and others.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after his swearing-in ceremony, Ariwoola appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary function properly as the 2023 elections approach while promising reforms at the apex court.

The CJN stated: “I give all the glory to God and I believe the Lord that has taken me this far, will continue to support me to do the best for Nigerians and as I said on the 27th of June, when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, I shall not let Nigerians down because with the support of my brother justices. Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, with their support, we shall not fail Nigerians.

“We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

On the reforms, he explained: “We are computerizing the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records. So, that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating e-filing, we are creating e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, address the court by zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

With the general elections approaching, he appealed to politicians: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

On his part, Makinde expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State to the president.

He said the state had not been in such a position for a long while.

The governor remarked: “We are really happy. One of our own is now the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the good people os Oyo State are thankful to Mr. President for seeing the process through; from Justice Ariwoola being appointed as the acting CJN, his confirmation at the Senate, and now his being sworn-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

On the import of the appointment to the state, he said: “Well, you know, it’s been quite a while when this type of opportunity knocked on our door. So, we counted ourselves quite lucky and we look forward to supporting him to contribute to the development of the judiciary in Nigeria.”

When questioned on his absence from the flag off of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he said he did not attend because he was busy at home.

“I’ve been busy at home, in Oyo State, campaigning for everybody. Uyo is not where I need to pull the votes together, it’s in Oyo. So I stayed in Oyo,” Makinde declared.

Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute silencein honour of former Minister for Special Duties and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who died recently.