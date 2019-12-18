Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in nine newly-appointed permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

They were sworn in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

One of those sworn in wa, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, South -South Zone, wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige. She was posted to Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Economic and Political Affairs Office.

The nine permanent secretaries were Musa Hassan from Borno State posted to Ministry of Aviation; Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State, Finance (Special Duties); Olushola Idowu, Ogun State, posted to Budget and National Planning; Andrew Adejoh, North- Central Zone, posted to Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Service Welfare Office and Umar Tijjani, North-East Zone, posted to Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Others were Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, North- West Zone, posted to Trade, Industry and Investment; Nebeolisa Victor Anakali, South- East Zone, posted to Police Service Commission, and Fashedemi Temitope Peter, South-West zone, posted to Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Special Duties Office.

Meanwhile, the President has approved the redeployment of ten permanent secretaries.

The redeployed permanent secretaries were Edet Akpan Sunday, redeployed from Industry, Trade and Investment to Mines and Steel Development; Esther Wilson-Jack, redeployed from Niger Delta Affairs to Power; Dr. Abdulkadri Mu’azu redeployed from Mines, Steel and Development to Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. Muhammed Bello Umar, redeployed from Agriculture and Rural Development to Science and Technology and Olusola Adesola redeployed from Youth and Sports to Niger Delta Affairs.

Others were Gabriel Taminu Aduda redeployed Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Economic and Political Affairs Office to Youths and Sports; Bitru Bako Nabasu, redeployed from Science and Technology to Petroleum Resources; Afolabi Ernest Umakhire redeployed from Budget and National Planning to Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Common Services Office (CSO); Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri redeployed from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Police Affairs and Dr. Bakari Wadinga redeployed from Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Common Services Office (CSO) to Environment.

The redeployment is with immediate effect, while handing and taking over were to be concluded also with immediate effect with the exception of the permanent secretaries of Finance (Special Duties), Aviation, Environment and Budget and National Planning.