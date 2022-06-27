From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

The short-ceremony was held at the Council Chambers of the State House.

The President who praised Tanko for his contribution, also conferred on him GCON (Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger).

Meanwhile, Ariwoola has assured that he would not fail Nigerians in his new assignment.

According to him, “What Nigerians expect from me is to comply, preserve and abide and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And so be it. That is what I will do especially with the cooperation of my brother Justices of the Supreme Court. We shall not fail Nigerians.”

On how he intends to handle the controversy in the Supreme Court, he said: “There is no controversy in the Supreme Court. We are one with the Chief Justice. That’s why you heard the President said His Lordship, is disengaging on the grounds of ill-health. No controversy we’re one.”

Asked about the welfare issues raised in the letter addressed to the former CJN, he said: “It was an internal memo of the court. It was not a petition. It was not a letter. It was addressed by the brother Justices of the Chief Justice and presented to him, His Lordship directly. There were issues to be resolved amongst justices.”

Asked if those issues would be resolved under his leadership, he said: “Yeah, we’ve started resolving it.”

