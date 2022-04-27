From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in four Permanent Secretaries.

He swore them in before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The new Permanent Secretaries Ogbe Mary Ada, (Benue); posted to Federal Civil Service Commission, Shehu Ibrahim (Jigawa); posted to Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) – Economic and Political Affairs Office; Daju Kachallom Shangti; (Plateau) posted to Ministry of Labour and Employment and Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Among those who witnessed the oath taking were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after their inauguration, Ibrahim said he will bring his experience to bear, in his new assignment as a permanent Secretary,

“We are going to give it all, to ensure that we fulfil all the priorities of the President and to ensure that any other policy or agenda of the government is fully implemented to the later,” he said.

Daju, on her pledged to abide by the oath office and ensure that policies of government are fully adhered to, as she carries out her assignment.

“I’m very elated and I give glory to God for this wonderful day which I have seen after 30 years of service. I assure the President of my unalloyed support and loyalty, to defend the integrity of this country and to ensure that all the policies and programmes of government are translated down to the citizens for whom we are working for,” she pledged.

Meanwhile, the President is presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which started immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Physically attending the meeting are Ministers of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Power Abubakar Aliyu, and interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others..

All Other Ministers are attending virtually form their various offices in Abuja.

Shortly after the opening formalities, the Cabinet observed a minute silence for former Minister Tonye Graham-Douglas, who died recently at the age of 82.

Douglas was Nigeria’s Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Aviation, and Culture and Tourism at various times.