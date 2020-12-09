From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, swore in Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari reappointed Yakubu as Chairman of INEC for another five-year term on October 27th.

Prof Yakubu is the first Chairman to be reappointed to head the Commission.

The INEC Chairman has said that the country’s elections are getting better.

Speaking to State House Correspondents shortly after he was sworn in Prof Yakubu said:

‘We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

‘The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework. This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

‘The preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest, we need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

‘So from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so work begins in earnest and we have already started.’

Meanwhile, the Council, before the commencement of the meeting, observed a minute silence in honour or former military officer, late Gen Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), are physically present.

Eleven ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, Women Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister Sadiya Umar Farouk, and Federal Capital Territory Minister Mohammed Bello.

Others are Ministers of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba, Mines and Steel Development Uche Ogah and Abubakar Aliyu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.