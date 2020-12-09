From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, swore in Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari reappointed Yakubu as chairman of INEC for another five-year term on October 27. He is the first chairman to be reappointed to head the commission.

Meanwhile, the INEC chairman has said the country’s elections are getting better.

“We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections thats elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

“The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework. This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

“Preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest. We need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

“So from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so work begins in earnest and we have already started,” he told State House Correspondents.