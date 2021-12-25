From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Muazu Jaji Sambo at the State House Council Chambers.

The Senate had on December 21 st confirmed the nomination of Sambo as minister-designate after he was screened on Tuesday.

The President had nominated Sambo as a ministerial nominee from Taraba State. Sambo replaced the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, the former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had said the termination of their appointments followed after “subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self- review” through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats. Sambo, a building engineer, said Nigerians should expect a very hardworking slave driver.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I feel elated. But at the same time, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility. I pray that God Almighty will give me the strength and wisdom to discharge this trust and confidence that Mr. President has placed on me.

“I want to assure Mr. President, that the confidence he has reposed in me, will not be misplaced.

I assure Nigerians that I shall carry out my duties as Minister of the Government of the Federation, in accordance with the oath of office that has just been administered on me. And that I will help Mr. President to propel this country forward.”

On what Nigerians should expect from him, Sambo said: “Nigerians will expect a very hardworking slave driver.”