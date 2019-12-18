Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in nine newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

They were sworn in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The nine permanent secretaries are: Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State, Olushola Idowu, Ogun State, Andrew Adejoh, North – Central Zone and Umar Tijjani, North – East Zone.

Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, North – West Zone, Nebeolisa victor Anakali South – East Zone, Fashedemi Temitope Peter, south-west zone and Dr. Evelyn Ngige, South – South Zone.

The President is presiding over the last FEC meeting of the year.