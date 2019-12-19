Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in nine newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

They were sworn in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

One of those sworn in was Dr. Evelyn Ngige, wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. She has been posted to Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Economic and Political Affairs Office.

The other permanent secretaries are Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ministry of Aviation; Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State,Finance (Special Duties); Olushola Idowu, Ogun State, Budget and National Planning; Andrew Adejoh, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Service Welfare Office; and Umar Tijjani, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, North – West Zone,Trade, Industry and Investment; Nebeolisa Victor Anakali, Police Service Commission, and Fashedemi Temitope Peter,Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Special Duties Office.

Meanwhile the president has approved the redeployment of 10 permanent secretaries.

The redeployed permanent secretaries are Edet Akpan Sunday, who moves from Industry, Trade and Investment to Mines and Steel Development; Esther Wilson-Jack, from Niger Delta Affairs to Power; Dr. Abdulkadri Mu’azu from Mines, Steel and Development to Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. Muhammed Bello Umar from Agriculture and Rural Development to Science and Technology; and Olusola Adesola from Youth and Sports to Niger Delta Affairs.

Others are Gabriel Taminu Aduda from Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Economic and Political Affairs Office to Youths and Sports; Bitru Bako Nabasu, from Science and Technology to Petroleum Resources; Afolabi Ernest Umakhire from Budget and National Planning to Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Common Services Office (CSO); Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Police Affairs; and Dr. Bakari Wadinga from Office of the Head of Service of the Federation – Common Services Office (CSO) to Environment.