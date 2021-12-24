From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo at the State House Council Chambers.

The Senate had on December 21st, confirmed the nomination of Sambo as minister-designate after he was screened on Tuesday.

The President had nominated Sambo as a ministerial nominee from Taraba State.

Sambo replaced the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, the former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had said the termination of their appointments followed after “subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

The Presidenrial Spokesman had added that this action had to be taken “to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

As part of the cabinet restructuring, President Buhari had named Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the then Minister of Environment, as the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, while Mr Abubakar Aliyu, the then Minister of State for Works and Housing, was announced the Minister of Power.

Details later…