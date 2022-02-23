From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting sworn-in six national Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The brief ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Present at the inauguration of the Commissioners were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari and some ministers also attended the inauguration of the INEC Commissioners.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Those sworn-in include Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), Mrs Agbamuche Mbu (Delta), Okeagu Nnamdi (Abia), retired major General Abubakar Alkali (Adamawa), Prof Rada Gumus (Bayelsa) and Sam Elumeku (Ogun).

Speaking to State House Correspondents, soon after the swearing-in, INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu said Nigerians should expect the best out of INEC, now that the Commission has the full complement of its Commissioners.

‘Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complements of 12 National Commissioners. It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the Federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections,’ he stated.

‘As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the Commission.’