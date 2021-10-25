From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore in two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the two are part of the six cleared by the Senate in July this year.

President Buhari had earlier on September 15, 2021, sworn in three of the cleared National Commissioners.

The swearing-in took place before the official launch of the eNaira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

The new National Commissioners are Prof Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State).

