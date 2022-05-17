From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, and stakeholders in the Nigerian economy rose in unison to appreciate Seplat’s Tree4Life launch, an energy initiative aimed at tackling deforestation and other environmental challenges that not only vandalise the Nigerian economy but also inhibit the country from relishing the inherent gains of the global energy transition agenda.

In their respective goodwill messages at the Seplat’s Tree4Life launch in Abuja on Tuesday, the applause reached a crescendo when the company said it will achieve zero emission in its operations by 2024, which is six to the Federal Government’s proposed target.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State, Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, who herself was represented by Mrs Powell Victoria, said Seplat’s tree planting drive empties into the global environmental protection agenda, aside from protecting the Nigerian environment and ensuring sustainable growth and development.

The President reckoned that climate change remains the biggest challenge faced by the world, adding collaborations and cooperation were needed to aid in reducing carbon emissions, guarantee environment protection and eventually end deforestation.

“After COP26, Buhari signed a bill on the Climate Change Act in October 2021 aimed at formulating programmes around climate change.

“The law has a legal framework to ensure climate resilience, adoption of climate action into governance priorities”, he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Seplat, Bryant Orjiako, identified the energy crisis as one of the most devastating tremors jolting most nations on earth.

He called for concerted efforts by stakeholders in the energy sector to work to reduce the carbon footprint by embracing cleaner and healthier energy.

“Energy crisis is global. Everyone is in crisis and the way and manner it’s solved are localised. In Nigeria, more than 60% of the population is in total darkness.

“Gas is a cleaner form of energy. More than 80% of the energy needed is in homes. We should not deforest, you worsen environmental degradation when you do.

“We’re encouraging reforestation instead. CO2 emissions will also be worsened. We’re helping in LPG penetration. We’re working to reduce CO2 and have it off in 2024.

“When you plant trees, you check gully erosion, youths will benefit from inclusiveness”, he stated.

Prior to the tree planting exercise, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, noted that Seplat proved to be a very responsible company judging by its carefully-thought out programmes.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari set a target for 2060 for net zero-emission.

“I’m very happy Seplat is leading this drive. FG is creating pathways for operators to achieve the net-zero targets. The PIA is one of them and our pathway is gas.

“It behoves operators in the industry to leverage the PIA to achieve net-zero. We as the government have declared 2021 a decade of gas.

“We’re creating another pipeline corridor from West Africa to Morocco, aside from the AKK gas pipeline project,” he said.