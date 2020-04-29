President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Badami at the age of 68.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Buhari, who expressed shock over the incident, commiserated with the family of the governor, the government and people of the State.

He urged the governor and all those mourning the death of Hajiya Fatima, to be consoled by the knowledge that “she lived a godly life devoted to service to her immediate community and the less-privileged in the society.”

He prayed God to give solace to the mourners and to accept the soul of the departed.(NAN)