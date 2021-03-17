From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuha

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms what he called the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.

In his condolences message to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country, Buhari strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement bySenior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needs to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

Armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.