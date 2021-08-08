From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, as wildfires ravage vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in several places in the country.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari in the telephone call, conveyed the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria, recalling the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Turkey while expressing condolences over attendant losses of lives and property. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“I wish to express the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey at this critical trying time. I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey,” he said.

President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster, and assured the President of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.