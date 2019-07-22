Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday consoled with the victims of banditry and t Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The president also renewed his pledge to do everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity in various parts of the country.

The president spoke through the senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. He lamented the recent dastardly attacks which resulted in the losses of no fewer than 27 lives in various parts of the area.

President Buhari further described the incident as unfortunate and expressed Federal government’s unequivocal determination to tackle the issue to its logical conclusion.

The Senator said he was at Goronyo on the instruction of the president over the matter, saying, “the Federal government will not relent in its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country.

“President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area. Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country.”

The villages affected by the incident include Kubutta, Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.

Senator Wamakko later presented assorted food items, which 200 bags of rice and 400 pieces of wrappers, for onward distribution to the victims.

The materials were handed over to the All Progressives Congress (APC ), chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, and assisted by the member representing Goronyo constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Ahmad Rimawa and the former Commissioner of Information, Barrister Bello Goronyo, among other APC leaders in the area.

Senator Wamakko was accompanied on the sympathy visit by the APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto; Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, (Katukan Sokoto), the leadership of APC in the state, politicians, associates and Ulamas, among others.

Special prayers were offered by the Chief the Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance of the leaders of Nigeria.