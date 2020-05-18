Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The purpose of the meeting was not known as at press time.

Danjuma has been a great critic Buhari‘a administration particularly as regards tackling the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Recalled in 2019, the former minister had called on Nigerians to defend themselves.

Danjuma previously chaired the Victims’ Support Fund set by the Federal Government to address humanitarian challenges in the Boko Haram-ravaged Norh-East.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad tweeted pictures of the visit, saying: “President @MBuhari receives in audience Gen. TY Danjuma this afternoon, at the State House, Abuja.”