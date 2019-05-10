Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken proactive steps to tackle earth tremor, earthquake, building collapse and other natural disasters in the country.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbannaya Onu, disclosed this when he commissioned Administrative Complex, Very Long Baseline Interferometory Laboratory in Toro, Bauchi State.

Onu, who also inaugurated the Auditorium at the Nattional Centre for Remote Sensing, Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that government had taken adequate measures to ensure the establishment of Seismic building codes and enforcement of same in the country through necessary legislature.

This is to guide against practice of quackery, construction and building industry.

“Some projects funded by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government are sacrosanct to the realisation of our collective resolve to continue to monitor those activities that may give rise to earthquakes in the future as well as mitigating their impacts when they occur since nobody can stop their occurrence. The recent incidences of earth tremors and building collapses in some parts of the country, Federal Government is poised at adopting necessary measures to ensure the establishment of Seismic building codes and endorsement of same in Nigeria to guide against the wholesome practice of quackery in construction and building industry.

The minister regretted the recent deaths recorded as a result of building collapse in parts of the country and called for total overhaul of building industry in the country.

He said his ministry and the federal government are working tirelessly to develop both human and natural resources in order to bridge the gap that exists between the country and Technological Advanced Nations of the World.

The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Prof. Saidu Mohammed said the VLBI and Seismic network and monitoring will help the country.