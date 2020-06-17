A group, Concerned Maritime Stakeholders (CMS), has called on the Federal Government to initiate the process of recovering about N16.1 billion from the Lagos Free Zone following the disclosure by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) that it revoked the land lease agreement signed with Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) because the government was shortchanged in the deal.

NPA revoked the lease via a letter dated November 14, 2019 addressed to Managing Director of Messrs Global Resources Management Limited (GRML), the parent company of LADOL.

The NPA alleged that the firm violated the terms of the land lease at Tarkwa Bay, near Light House Beach in Lagos.

It said the government was short changed with the subleasing of 11.2426 hectares of land and alleged the company collected $45 million (about N16.2billion) from a third party for the hectares of land for which it paid only $524,105 (N37.73 million) to NPA.

The group, reacting to theNPA statement, urged President Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the allegation, recover the underpayment and prosecute those found to have been complicit in the alleged graft.

Secretary of the group, Mr. Idris Sanusi, in a statement in Port Harcourt, urged the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari to draw the attention of the President to the allegation.