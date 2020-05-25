Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation.

He gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid-el-Fitr prayer alongside members of his family and few presidential aides at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

The was observed in line with the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, while the protocol of social distancing was also exhibited during the two-raka’at prayer.

President Buhari, who spoke to State House correspondents, said: “I hope the raining season would be bountiful, so that we get a lot of food.

“I wish the farmers will go to farms and save the lives so that we can produce what we need in sufficient quantity so that we don’t have to import food.

“In any way, we don’t have any money to import food. So we must produce what we are going to eat.’’

On the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari reiterated his advice to Nigerians to strictly adhere to guidelines and measures put in place against the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

He noted that the pandemic had reduced both developed and developing nations to the same level and advised Nigerians to always be careful to avoid infections.

“Nigerians can see that the COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level. In fact, we have least casualties than they we have.

“So, it’s a very frightening development and I advised Nigerians to be very careful and take the advice of the Ministry of Health. Ministers of Health have been doing very well, speaking and educating the citizens on the deadly virus. So Nigeria, we should be very careful.’’

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha, thanked almighty Allah for sparing the lives of Muslim ummah throughout the Ramadan period.

Aisha, who enjoined the Nigerian women to continue to be on the forefront of the fight against the pandemic across the country, prayed that Allah would forgive the sins of those who lost their lives as a result of the virus and grant them Aljanah Firdausi (Paradise).

“We must thank the almighty Allah for the successful completion of the holy Month of Ramadan, despite the current difficult circumstances we found ourselves.

“I wish to thank the Federal Ministry of Health and also the NCDC for their efforts in combating the pandemic,’’ she said.