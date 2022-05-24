From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Nigerian Air Force (NGF) for living up to its constitutional responsibilities of securing the nation and, in the process, justifying the investments of his administration on the force.

He stated this at the ceremonial parade to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the Air Force.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as commending the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and leadership of the security agencies for doing their jobs well.

He also charged them to “remain committed, steadfast and resolute as we forge ahead to achieving a secure, peaceful and more prosperous Nigeria.”

President Buhari noted that on assumption of office in 2005, he promised to equip and re-professionalise the armed forces to perform their constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide more platforms to modernise the Nigerian armed forces.

The president lauded the Chief of the Air Staff, officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the air force for the good work they are doing to support the government’s defence and security policies as well as the high level of discipline, loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and support of democratic values.