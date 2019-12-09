Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, who regained his belts in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jnr, for bringing joy to Nigerians.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while congratulating Joshua, noted that his victory brought joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago. “The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” he said.

The President wished Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.

Meanwhile, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also lauded Joshua, for reclaiming his World Heavyweight titles.

In a statement by NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she said that the victory over the Mexican was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians, but to Africa as a whole. “I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning this tensed but historical fight.