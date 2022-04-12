From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, thanked former United Nations (UN) secretary general, Ban Ki-Moon, for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria.
Buhari gave the commendation via a phone call, reiterating his long-standing respect and admiration for the two-time UN scribe and thanked him for initiating the call.
In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Ki-Moon commended the president for his handling of security and related challenges facing the country.
He expressed appreciation for the support of two prominent citizens of Nigeria-Ibrahim Gambari, president’s chief of staff and one-time UN under-secretary general and Amina Mohammed, the current deputy secretary general, saying they are among the best he had ever worked with.
