From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Arrangements have been concluded for the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming up on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The rally will be led by President Muhammadu Buhari who will be joined by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

A statement signed by the special adviser on Strategy to Kwara State governor, Alh Saadu Salahu, on behalf of the local organizing committee, said the rally promises to be a mother of all rallies as APC members and supporters; and the people of the state are in high spirit to receive the president, Tinubu and their team.

Salahu added: “Also to join the president, who is the chairman of the presidential campaign council at the rally, are the chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the director general of the campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong, deputy director general of the campaign council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, APC governors, deputy governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the state coordinator of the presidential campaign council, His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi and his executive council members and the director general, Kwara APC campaign council, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki are expected to join His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to welcome the visitors to the state.”

He urged all APC members in the state to turn out en masse to accord the president and his team a befitting welcome.