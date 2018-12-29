The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole , are deputy chairmen of the council.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency yesterday named President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 election.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also named Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as co-chairman of the campaign council.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole , are deputy chairmen of the council. Other members of the Presidential Campaign Council are Senator George Akume, vice chairman, north; Senator Ken Nnamani, vice chairman, south.

Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is the Director General while Senator Adeleke Mamora, is the Deputy Director General (operations), and Waziri Bulama as Deputy Director General (coordination).

The duo of Messrs Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake are to serve as secretary of the campaign council. The zonal directors for the campaign council are: North West, Senator Aliyu Wamakko; North East, Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume; North Central, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; South West, Sola Oke; South East, Sharon Ikeazor and South South, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The directorates of the campaign council is made up of Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed; Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo; Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa; Director, Contact and Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman; Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre; Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado; Director, Election Planning and Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola; Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato; Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri; Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu; Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah; Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu; Director, Policy Research and Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba; Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman and Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader Sadiq Abubakar.

Others are: Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed; Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam; Director, Admin- Onari Brown; Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan; Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau; Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa; Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu; Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; Director Security – Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau; Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma; Director Legal – Emeka Ngige; Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari, Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Senator M. Ohiare, Deputy Director; Director Finance- Wale Edun and Deputy Director, Alhaji Adamu Fadan.

The seven-man special advisory committee to President Buhari is made of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila(Leader of the House), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

Other members of the campaign council are, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Senator Ita Enang, all APC serving Senators, all APC serving and former governors, all APC members of the House of Representatives, all members of the National Working Committee of the APC and all Zonal Women Leaders.

Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states while gubernatorial candidates in non-APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states.