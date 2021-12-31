From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of renowned urologist and doyen of private medical healthcare in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed.

The former presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and renowned Islamic scholar, according to a family source, passed away yesterday.

The erstwhile president-general, Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria left behind a wife, 10 children and several grandchildren.

He was bried after a funeral prayer at the Alfurqan Mosque Nassarawa GRA in Kano, yesterday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the late medical practitioner, who was also a friend to late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed, was the founder of Asmau Memorial Hospital, now Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano and served as chairman of the Shari’a Council of Nigeria.

“Dr. Datti was at the forefront in providing healthcare to the poor and the needy. His divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society will not be forgotten. He will be remembered for his noble service to society,” he said.

In his condolence message, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said throughout his life, Dr. Ahmed symbolised and fought for justice, equity and fairness adding that his demise was a loss not only to the Muslim community in Nigeria but to all Nigerians.

“We related well during his lifetime. He was someone I always counted on and whom I consulted whenever the need arose. He was never found wanting when it came to public office, having diligently served in different capacities. The death of Dr. Ahmed is a great loss to the medical community in Nigeria and the comity of Islamic scholars.”