Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari and Co-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, will receive more defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in Plateau State.

Chairman, Planning Committee of the Presidential campaign flag-off and Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Jos.

Prof. Tyoden said Buhari and Tinubu would lead top APC chieftains to the state to solicit the support of Plateau people for the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“As you are all aware, the presidential flag-bearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Plateau State on Saturday, 19th January 2019 in continuation of his campaign tour.

“The president has campaigned in some states of the federation. His visit to Plateau will afford him the opportunity to once again, seek your vote come 16th February 2019 when we shall be going to the polls to cast our votes for him as well as all other candidates of the APC vying for National Assembly elections.

“We are expecting a large gathering of party faithful from all the 17 local government areas of the state. Conscious of the expectation of his coming, all other arrangements including security, before and after the grand rally are in top gear. He is expected to receive more defectors from the opposition PDP who have indicated interest to the APC.”

He appreciated Plateau people for standing with President Buhari and all APC candidates and urged them to come out to receive him and subsequently vote for him.

Prof Tyode said Governor Simon Lalong, who is the APC governorship candidate and Plateau people were in high spirits to receive the President Buhari on Saturday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium for the presidential rally.

“We are hopefully expecting Mr President about 1 pm of that day. May I also intimate you that Mr President will be accompanied by the cream of the party leadership including the Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

He said the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Chief Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and a host of other party stalwarts and governors were coming to canvass support for Buhari and all APC candidates.