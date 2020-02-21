Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Preogressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday visit Ondo State to commission some projects executed by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

During the visit, President Buhari is expected to commission the Ore flyover and industrial park located in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman of the anniversary planning committee and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, while addressing a press conference in Akure, hinted that other notable politicians will accompany the president to the state.

Akinterinwa who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said the 11 day activities which started with a pre -event press briefing and a movie screening will end on Friday, March 6 with governor’s dinner with high network Individuals (HNIs) of Ondo State origin in Lagos.

The commissioner who reeled out some achievements of the present administration, said it had become pertinent to celebrate the governor due to his unrelenting wish to develop the state.

“We are convinced to roll out the drums to celebrate with our people and showcase a few of our efforts in translating the five-point agenda of Governor Akeredolu into concrete dividends of democracy, especially in the areas of infrastructural expansion and rehabilitation, community and rural development, economic empowerment and social investments, human capital development, to mention a few among others.”

He said the anniversary lecture would be delivered by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana.